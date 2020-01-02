UPDATE - Authorities in Clay County say that a suspect in the incident at the Academy Sports store in Liberty and a shooting at an Independence car dealership was shot near a home north of Kearney.
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was shot at a Independence car dealership.
Police were called about 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram near South Noland and East Rankin roads regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
