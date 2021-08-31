KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Nearly 85 percent of employers surveyed in the Kansas City area are not mandating COVID-19 vaccination for workers. The KC Chamber of Commerce released findings of the survey asking employers about vaccine mandates on Tuesday. Businesses cited many reasons for the lack of mandates, including fear of losing employees at a time when hiring is already difficult, the legality, and some already have high vaccination rates. Even though it appears most management is steering clear of mandates, many are offering incentives to employees to get a COVID-19 shot.. The Missouri Chamber is also working to incentivize businesses to bump vaccination rates amongst employees.
Lauren Thompson, owner of Thrive Pilates & Movement Studio in the Westside North neighborhood of downtown Kansas City, says all six of her instructors are vaccinated.
“I'm very fortunate, I don't, I didn't have to have any awkward conversations with our instructors about whether they should get vaccinated or not,” expressed Thompson.
Thompson chose to shut down her studio for one week after Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The small business reached a 100 percent vaccination rate soon after vaccines became widely available, but is now requiring anyone who enters the studio, including clients, to be vaccinated. Thompson says clients who are immunocompromised have thanked her for the decision.
“I had one client in tears, just overjoyed that we were all vaccinated and we decided to say that you have to be vaccinated to come into the studio.”
The Missouri and Kansas City Chambers of Commerce are encouraging employers to take action like Thompson to promote confidence in businesses. Joe Reardon is the President and CEO of the KC Chamber of Commerce. He’s heard from businesses taking on the challenge to boost vaccine rates in their workforce.
“We're all competitive, so there’s a competitive nature to this, but there's also acknowledgement that we're doing this for the good of all of us in Kansas City and that's a great thing. We ought to hold up every business that’s willing to do that, that’s great,” said Reardon.
The Missouri Chamber says 260 businesses have joined the effort and decided to participate in its COVID-19 Stops Here Campaign.
- 76 percent are at Gold Level, with a 90 to 100 percent vaccination rate
- 15 percent are at Silver Level, with an 80 to 89 percent vaccination rate
- 9 percent are at Bronze Level, with 70 to 79 percent vaccination rate.
