Supreme Court rejects GOP attempt to require mail-in ballots be received by Election Day in Pennsylvania

Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania will be counted if they are received three days within Election Day, even if they do not have a postmark, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.
Four justices dissented from the order, signaling that the court was equally divided, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court's three liberals.
The ruling is a loss to state Republicans who sought to require that only ballots received by Election Day be counted.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.