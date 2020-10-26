A divided Supreme Court said Monday that mail-in ballots in Wisconsin could be counted only if they are received by Election Day.
Democrats in the state had asked the court to allow the counting of ballots that arrive up to six days after Election Day if they were postmarked by November 3.
The ruling was 5-3, coming just before the Senate vote on adding Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Justice Elena Kagan, joined by her liberal colleagues, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer, dissented from the court's order.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
