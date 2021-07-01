Supreme Court invalidates California's donor disclosure requirement

Demonstrators rally near the Supreme Court and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on June 24.

 Bryan Olin Dozier/NURPHO/Associated Press

The Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a California rule that requires charitable organizations that solicit donations to disclose a list of their contributors to the state attorney general.

Supporters of campaign finance reform had expressed fear that such a ruling could eventually lead to more anonymous money -- called dark money --to enter the political sphere.

The opinion was 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

