KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Monday the United States Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s attempt at forcing private businesses to require vaccination or testing. In a separate decision on the same day, the justices allowed a similar mandate on federally funded health care facilities.
Legally, what the Supreme Court decided has no bearing on whether your boss can require vaccination, but a constitutional law expert said it could influence company policy in other ways.
UMKC Law Professor Allen Rostron said the conservative majority of the court seemed to be seeking balance when interpreting the authority for a federal agecny to require vaccines. One decision looked at the law governing OSHA and the Department of Labor as it related to the mandate on businesses with more than 100 employees. Another looked at the law governing Medicare and Medicaid programs as it related to the mandate on health care facilities getting federal funding.
The ruling is about what a federal agency can tell a business to do, not what a business can tell an employee to do, but Rostron remarked that Supreme Court rulings can also have a cultural impact.
“They have a kind of symbolic value or they set the tone, and people take their cues from that,” Rostron said.
He could envision that impacting the policies of some employers.
“Even though this doesn't really mean your employer can't require a vaccine, a lot of people might be confused by that or at least think that the spirit of it ought to apply,” Rostron mused. “Maybe employers will just say, ‘No, I'm sorry, that's not the way it is.’ Or maybe they'll be sympathetic and feel like pressure is building in that way and they won't be as resolute to want to stick with mandates as they might have in the past.”
In the time between President Biden announcing the mandates and the Supreme Court ruling, state lawmakers have intervened as well. In Kansas, the legislature recently enacted a law that takes the teeth out of any company mandate.
“They can't really inquire whether the person really truly has religious beliefs, for example, they just sort of have to accept that it is sincere,” Rostron summarized.
Something similar could be coming in Missouri.
Kara Corches, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s vice president for governmental affairs, displayed a star-studded donkey and elephant on the shelf behind her, the symbols of both the Democratic and Republican parties, as she emphasized Thursday that their stance against government interference goes both ways.
“This ruling today in the Supreme Court was a huge victory. The Missouri Chamber had pushed back really hard against the Biden administration mandate, and so we are pleased with the result,” Corches said. “But on the flip side, we are concerned with proposals that are circulating in Jefferson City that would seek to prohibit employers’ legal rights to require vaccines in the workplace. And so, we will also be opposing those. And our stance is really simple. Let business decide.
At a hearing in the Missouri House Judiciary Committee Wednesday night, she heard six proposals that she said would in some way prohibit or limit private employers from requiring vaccines.
