Click here for updates on this story
PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV) -- A mini-market on Maui is showing the power of aloha.
Pukalani Superette is paying for school supplies for fourth graders at Pukalani Elementary School through 2022.
The store shared a post on social media writing "Just make sure you have a backpack. We'll take care of the rest."
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.