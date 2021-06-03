Shawnee Mission, KS (KCTV) --
Starting Thursday, free meals will be provided to all children ages 1 to 18 at four school sites in the Shawnee Mission School District.
This includes breakfast and lunch meals.
The program will run from Jun. 3 to Jul. 29 on Mondays and Thursdays.
Pick up time will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The pickups will be at four locations:
• Comanche Elementary, 8200 Grant St., Overland Park
• East Antioch Elementary, 7342 Lowell, Overland Park
• Rosehill Elementary, 9801 Rosehill, Lenexa
• Shawanoe Elementary,11230 W 75th St., Shawnee
Pick up and go meals will include breakfast and lunch Monday (three days of meals) and Thursday (four days of meals).
No advance ordering is needed.
Children must be present to receive meals.
SMSD says to contact Food Services for a voucher if special circumstances prevent child from being present.
SMSD will offer free, in-person lunch to students enrolled in the Summer Academy, Summer Enrichment and Extended School Year programs.
Lunch is available only to students enrolled in these programs. The free lunches, funded entirely by USDA, will provide a hot entrée with choice of side dishes.
Menus and additional information available at
https://www.smsd.org/about/departments/food-service/summer-meals
Menus are subject to change due to availability.
