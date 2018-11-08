FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- This year, KCTV5 News has made changes with our closings procedures.
As a safety measure, each entity has been assigned a password. You’ll have the ability to change the password once you access our easy web closing database.
1. Access the system by going to: closings.kctv5.com
2. Enter your confidential school ID number followed by your password.
The first time you use this – we encourage you to do it before the closing season begins – select the Edit Information option on the right.
You’ll have the option to change and/or update everything in our Closings database (including your password) except your ID.
Please make sure all information there is complete and complete it if it isn’t correct. Please remember to Save and Exit.
3. When you need to report a closing status, you’ll go to the same location, enter your credentials and select Submit Closing.
You will see you now have Primary Statuses and Special Statuses available. Special Statuses have been made available for you on the web. Your Primary Status will still be Closed, Opening Late or Closing Early along with the associated number of minutes.
Once you’ve selected the Primary Status, look at the available options for the Special Status. These are approved statuses that will go directly to air and to the Web, along with your Primary Status without requiring station approval.
4. When the information is complete, SAVE and you’ll be returned to the log in screen where you’ll see confirmation of your submission.
If you have any issues accessing our new portal, please reach out to Nick Sloan at nick.sloan@kctv5.com.
