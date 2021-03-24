KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, analyzed Equal Pay Day in 627 cities to find the largest and smallest gender pay gaps in America.
It found women in Kansas City earn $0.88 for every dollar a man makes (compare to the national average of $0.81).
The study also found median earnings for women is $44,395 in Kansas City.
That ranks 264th in the country (58th percentile).
MoneyGeek found that that the cities where women earn the highest incomes are also more likely to have pay gaps wider than the national average.
68% of the cities with the top 10% for women's total earnings have pay gaps wider than the national average.
You can find the full report here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.