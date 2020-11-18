GRANADA, SPAIN -- A new study found that dog walkers are 78% more likely to catch the coronavirus than non dog walkers.
The University of Granada and the Andalusian School of Public Health in Spain surveyed 2,086 people.
The study, published in the Environmental Research journal, suggested that dogs could be catching the virus and spreading it, or transporting it by touching contaminated surfaces and then their owners.
As a result of the findings, the scientists involved are warning dog owners to be extra careful about hygiene during and after taking their pet outdoors.
