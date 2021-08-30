FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As school districts across the metro return to class, data shows students and staff are beginning to test positive for COVID-19 and many are having to quarantine because of exposures. On Monday’s medical update from the University of Kansas Health Systems, a mother shared her recent experience with her preschooler contracting COVID-19.
Jenna Sutter Brown believes her 4-year-old, Hazel, contracted coronavirus in the classroom. She says the only place her daughter has spent time indoors, without a mask, is at school. Hazel’s symptoms started as allergy-like, then hours later turned into a fever. Sutter Brown says Hazel’s pediatrician didn’t feel it was necessary to test for COVID-19, but she insisted. The pediatrician also said it was okay for Hazel to return to class after her fever went away, even without getting the test results back. Sutter Brown says she and her husband are glad they opted to keep their daughter at home, especially, after her result came back positive.
“After trying so hard for 18 months to keep this virus away from her and being so close to a pediatric vaccine, that was a sucker punch we were not really prepared for,” said Sutter Brown.
As of Monday, staff at Children’s Mercy Hospital are treating more than a dozen kids for COVID-19. Dr. Angela Myers is the Division Director of Infectious Diseases there. She says with most schools back in session doctors are seeing a range of infection in kids. She says it’s not just kids with immune deficiencies or organ transplants, but healthy kids too.
Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Infection released findings into how transmissible the virus was in a school classroom where a teacher was unmasked for periods of time, two days prior to getting tested. Half of the students in the classroom contracted COVID-19.
Dr. Myers says people are being less cautious compared to the beginning of the pandemic.
“People are being somewhat less careful and we have a more contagious virus happening.”
Hazel is regaining her appetite, but still has occasional coughing and is not as energetic as usual. Dr. Myers says her parents made the right call in advocating for their daughter to get tested and in keeping her home until she received her test results. Doctors encourage parents with children experiencing respiratory symptoms to get them tested for COVID-19.
To see a breakdown of rates of infection in your child’s school district, visit the district COVID-19 dashboard.
