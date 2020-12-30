KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Good news for bank accounts. $600 stimulus checks should already be there for some and the rest are on their way. The payments will continue into next week.
Eligible Americans will receive a one-time payment of up to $600 per person or $1200 for married couples. On top of that, some families with kids will get up to $600 for each qualifying child.
Americans with direct deposit set up through the Internal Revenue Service will receive payment first. Paper checks will begin to be mailed Wednesday, according to a press release from the Treasury Department. You can check your payment's status at http://IRS.gov/GetMyPayment.
