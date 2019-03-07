KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Steve Miller may not be a name you know if you aren’t tuned in to the mayor’s race.
Don’t worry, he’s not a political name until this year. But, Miller - an outsider - says he’s ready to take on City Hall.
"A decade ago or two decades ago, we were talking about blight and no one wanting to live here," he said.
Miller says he’s seen Kansas City grown and thrive over the last 30 years.
Miller, a Kansas City attorney, says he’s ready to help keep that momentum going. He says working off the 1997 plan won’t cut it.
"There was no Sprint Center. There was no Power and Light. There really was no vibrant Crossroads. There was no streetcar and the iPhone was still 10 years in the future," he said.
To help keep Kansas City affordable, Miller proposes his "focus 2020 plan."
It would be a plan for the future of the city saying affordable housing is a cornerstone.
"And my goal is to see that we have mixed income opportunities throughout the city; not just in the crossroads and downtown. But in other areas we see developing like the Troost Corridor," he said.
Although he’s never held elected office, Miller is familiar with the government structure after spending time on the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission.
He sees his lack of time on city council as a plus, getting the chance to see Kansas City from the street level.
"The basic obligation of our city government is to keep our citizens safe. If we’re not doing that, we’re failing them," Miller said.
During his interview with KCTV5 News, Miller said the safety plan was too expansive to lay out in 30 minutes, but he said it has three prongs: engaging community initiatives, tapping in to the neighborhoods and a healthy law enforcement department.
But, to get the money for the department to get some of these things done, Miller will have to work with Jefferson City if he’s elected.
Miller says he’d collaborate with Jefferson City and with another big project in Kansas City -- the airport.
"So, the next mayor and the next city council don’t really know what awaits them. I mean, we have some ideas, but we don’t know what the challenges will be ahead," he said.
If elected, Miller says his past as attorney on construction projects would help him navigate any future airport issues.
More information about Miller's campaign is available here.
This profile is one of 11 that will be written about each of Kansas City’s mayoral candidates ahead of the election. Check back to read each of them as we create them.
