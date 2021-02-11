State trooper, three others charged with illegal gambling, prostitution

Click here for updates on this story
Mayfield, Pennsylvania (WNEP) -- A state trooper in Lackawanna County is one of four people charged with illegal gambling and prostitution.
Investigators say Trooper Robert Covington, 45, of Olyphant, is a co-owner of Sinners Swing Gentleman's Club in Mayfield.
State police say a year and a half investigation revealed the club was being used for illegal gambling, prostitution, and money laundering.
Covington is currently suspended without pay from the Pennsylvania State Police.
Co-owner David Klem, 38; club manager Michael Ball, 48; and club employee Deanna Tallo, 31, were also charged.
