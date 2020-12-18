Click here for updates on this story
CHAMBERSBURG, PA (WPMT) -- A kind gesture from a Pennsylvania State Police trooper helped a 75-year-old homeless woman and her dog stay warm in Chambersburg during Wednesday's winter storm.
The woman and her 16-year-old dog, Patches, were unable to find room at any shelters, because none would allow pets, the State Police said.
That's when Corporal Addison Lovett stepped in.
The trooper paid for a room at a local hotel to make sure the woman and her dog would be safe from the cold.
"A warm story for a cold day!" State Police said on Twitter.
