FAIRVIEW, KS (KCTV) -- Both Missouri and Kansas State Boards of Education will be having meetings Feb. 9.
The Kansas Board of Education will also have another meeting on Wed. Feb. 10. The public and members of the media are invited to view the meeting through livestreaming at:
There will be no visitors on-site in observance of restrictions for large group gatherings and due to construction occurring near the Board Room and connected lobby. The agenda and meeting materials are viewable at:
The Missouri State Board of Education meeting will be available to the public via Livestream. In accordance with guidelines related to social distancing, the State Board of Education room in the Jefferson State Office Building will not be open to members of the public. The meeting will be available at:
