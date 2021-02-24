FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you didn't flex your green thumb near the beginning of the pandemic, now is a great time to get a jump start on your home garden. Instead of waiting for the weather to improve, start your veggies and flowers from seed inside your home before transplanting them to your outdoor garden.
One of the easiest ways to do this is to use peat pellets. Charles Barden, a horticulturist with K-State Research and extension has tips on using them in this video.
You can also use spare plastic plant packs that you might have leftover from last year, just make sure you wash them out well. Stores also sell seed starting trays you can buy. Just make sure you use potting soil or a seed starting mix and not dirt from outside that could contain bugs or other harmful things that could prevent seed growth.
You can also use peat pots to start certain seedlings.
"These are excellent for starting plants like cucumbers, melons, squash, and pumpkins. All of those make a very large seedling, and they don't like to have their roots disturbed," says Barden.
Once you have the seeds potted, you'll, of course, need to make sure they're kept at the appropriate temperature and moisture level. And don't for get the light! Be sure to put them near a south facing window, or you can use grow lights.
If you're feeling especially crafty, the K-State Research and Extension Office has plans in this video to make your own grow light out of 10 feet of PVC pipe.
Once you have healthy seedlings and conditions are right, you can transplant your young plants outdoors to your garden. Happy planting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.