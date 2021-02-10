KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
The Starlight Theatre is hosting a blood drive Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Community Blood Center recommends appointments.
The theatre is also hosting a blood drive Thursday.
These will be the first events at the Starlight Theatre this year.
Parking is available along the curb in front of Starlight’s east ticket office (across from the Zoo).
A link to make an appointment can be found here: https://donate.savealifenow.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/73933
