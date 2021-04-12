Standoff emerges between White House and Michigan governor as state's Covid situation deteriorates

A standoff has emerged between the White House and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as federal health officials have rejected the governor's repeated requests for additional vaccine doses as her state experiences a surge in cases driven by the B.1.1.7 variant of Covid-19. In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Friday, April 9, 2021.