KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Taking part in a nationwide day of action, fast food workers in 'Stand Up KC' will go on strike Wednesday at noon.
Supporters will join them in a car parade and rally the day before McDonald’s annual shareholder meeting to demand the company pay every worker a wage of at least $15 an hour.
Standing with workers in Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Chicago, Detroit, Flint, St Louis, Houston, Milwaukee and other cities, Kansas City’s low-wage workers will take their car parade to the McDonald’s at 3255 Main St.
The rally will include speakers such as Missouri Rep. Emily Weber (D-24th Dist.), workers from Stand Up KC, and faith and labor leaders.
