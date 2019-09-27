Breland Moore is a sports anchor and reporter who joined KCTV5’s sports team in September 2019.
Before joining KCTV5, Breland spent three years in Rochester, NY, where she earned an Emmy nod for her coverage of the Buffalo Bills. Her first job in television was with Service Electric Cable Television in Allentown, PA, covering college football, basketball, and lacrosse.
Breland appears to have been destined to love sports ... after all, her parents named her after Welterweight boxer Mark Breland, a 1984 Olympic gold medalist. A native of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Breland spent her childhood attending many local hockey games with her grandfather. Despite her 6’ frame, she did not play basketball or volleyball, and instead was the captain of her high school’s varsity field hockey team.
Breland went on to attend Temple University in Philadelphia, graduating cum laude with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Art History in 2014. During all four years of college, she proudly served as the University’s mascot, Hooter the Owl.
Breland could not be more excited to call Kansas City her new home, and is happy to bring her East Coast Hustle to the Heartland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.