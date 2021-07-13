KANSAS CITY, MO -- St. Joseph Medical Center has been awarded the highest ranking in the latest update by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS awarded St. Joseph Medical Center a Five Star Quality Rating for Overall Hospital. This top rating is the latest to acknowledge quality care at St. Joseph Medical Center, which was also recently recognized by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades with an “A”.
“The importance of these latest highest rankings and awards can’t be overemphasized,” said Jodi Fincher, CEO, St. Joseph Medical Center. “They point to our ongoing commitment to quality and overall safety for our patients and staff. We’re honored that St. Joseph Medical Center has been recognized for its commitment to health care excellence in our communities.”
St. Joseph Medical Center credits these achievements to a commitment to clinical excellence and the implementation of broad range of hospital initiatives undertaken, from investments in equipment and technology to clinical processes and leadership.
Five-Star Rating by CMS Hospital Compare
CMS updates data on the Hospital Compare website and on data.medicare.gov to provide patients, families and all stakeholders the information needed to compare the performance of hospitals where they seek medical care. Along with data on quality measures, CMS also updates the Overall Hospital Star Rating. Those hospitals were then given an overall rating, ranging from 1 to 5 stars, with 5 as the highest and 3 the most common score. St. Joseph Medical Center earned a 5-star rating, according to the report.
“A” Grade by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
St. Joseph Medical Center was also recently awarded an ‘A’ grade in the 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements to protect patients from harm and to provide safer health care. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization that monitors health care quality and safety, issued a safety grade (A, B, C, D or F) to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients in their care. Using 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, the organization assigns grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year, using a peer-reviewed methodology.
“Hospitals earning an A-grade show us their leadership through protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors.”
About St. Joseph Medical Center
St. Joseph Medical Center is a faith-based, 274-bed hospital providing a wide range of acute care and outpatient services. Key services include the Senior Care Services, St. Joseph Heart Institute, Emergency Medicine, Stroke, Wound Care and Joint and Spine Institute. St. Joseph is a member of Prime Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading hospital systems for clinical excellence.
