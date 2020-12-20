KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sprout Creative is offering a free trip to the North Pole and a free picture with Santa on December 20. It will be from 10a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sprout Creative's new crossroads location.
Its new location is at 1701 McGee Street, STE 400, Kansas City, MO.
"We are new to the Crossroads neighborhood and wanted to do something special for local kids this Christmas," said Caleb Asher, President and CEO of Sprout Creative. "We felt this was a good way to safely use our space to bring a little joy to families during an exceptionally hard year. We hope to make it an annual event."
There will be complimentary hot cocoa and coffee from Messenger Coffee, as a well as a sweet treat from Cashmere Popcorn.
While this is a free event, Creative Sprout welcomes donations benefiting Kansas City’s The Children’s Place.
Guests are required to sign up for a specific time slot, and masks will be required until sitting in front of Santa for the picture. Headcount will be kept to a minimum in the space during the event for the safety of our team and visitors.
To select your time slot, just click on this link.
