GREENE COUNTY (KCTV) -- The Springfield area remains one of the hardest hit in the show me state. Today that city's mayor appeared on CBS to discuss what they're doing to get back on track.
Mayor Ken McClure says Springfield is a Hub, which is one of the reasons, he believes his area has seen such a major spike in COVID cases.
The city has seen its two largest hospitals maxed out, even having to send COVID patients here to Kansas City and over to St. Louis for help.
Based on the Springfield-Greene County health website, the county has at least 228 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, and a seven-day rolling average of 215 new cases.
“We know what the solution is, it’s vaccination. People need to get it, it’s readily available, we have so many sites that can provide that service, the age groups are now all encompassing down to age twelve,” says McClure.
In regard to vaccinations, only 40.15% of the population are fully vaccinated, but McClure says the most recent wave is a positive in his eyes, since it’s leading to more talks of community collaboration in getting vaccinated.
“So, it gets down to the community leaders, the community institutions that people trust saying you have to get vaccination that’s the only way we are going to emerge from this,” says McClure.
One of the other major reasons the mayor believes the numbers in Springfield have been so bad is misinformation, mainly through social media.
He encourages people to start listening to the trusted medical professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.