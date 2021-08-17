SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -- On Monday, the Spring Hill School District Board of Education approved a motion to begin accepting a parent’s signature on medical exemption forms on masks for students. The BOE’s decision adds a caveat to Johnson County’s requirement of masks in school buildings for students up to and including sixth graders.
After some back and forth discussion to ensure the move would meet legal requirements, only one member of the board voted against the measure during the special meeting Monday night.
Adrian Franks has a third and fifth grader in the school district. He believes giving parents or guardians the authority to certify their child can’t wear a facemask for mental health or other qualifying conditions is a mistake.
“I don’t think it’s just a small population that doesn’t want masks, it’s just allowing a pretty big loophole that pretty much anybody can go into,” said Franks.
Rebecca Keunen also opposes the BOE’s decision. She kept her two children at home during the last school year and says this year she will have them wear a mask in school. Keunen believes the district is headed down a dangerous path if children are unmasked without a medical professional giving that child the individual authorization.
“The thought that this could end in anything other than our schools being shut down because of exposure is negligent,” said Keunen.
Children whose parents sign a medical exemption will not have to wear a mask in school, but will still be required to wear one on the school bus.
The board will introduce a resolution for the exemption next week.
