KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Despite being the defending Big 12 champion, the Kansas State Wildcats come into this year ranked eighth in the preseason poll, and the team says that's just entirely too low.
"We know that we've been underdogs for a long time. We always exceed our expectations. Last year we weren't picked to win the Big 12, but we did,” junior guard Cartier Diarra told reporters Wednesday. “We were like maybe like six or something like that, so I mean, we are always constantly low. That doesn't matter to us, but of course, you know it can be fuel."
For KSU head coach Bruce Weber, the slight seems to continue after critics didn’t give the Wildcats much credit early last season either.
"I was even mad last year that, you know, we weren't picked higher, you know to be honest, and we had everybody back from an Elite 8 team,” Weber said. “And you know, even with all the injuries and missing guys we still won the league.”
Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, the coach said he told his players that it is their choice how they feel about the being seen as an underdog.
“I just told our guys… you know that's up to them to feel disrespected or mad at. You know, if I'm mad, it doesn't do them any good and it doesn't, really doesn't mean anything. It's just, it's part of it,” Weber explained. “You know, it is what it is, and all we can control is how we, what we do every day and that's all that's the most important."
K-State opens the 2019-2020 campaign this Friday with a game against Emporia State at the Sprint Center.
