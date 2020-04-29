MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) – Selected Kansas State University coaches and athletic employees have agreed to a pay reduction starting July 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Head football coach Chris Klieman and men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber have agreed to a 13% reduction, while all Kansas State Athletics employees making more than $150,000 per year will see a 10% reduction.
Those employees who make between $100,000 and $150,000 will see their salary reduced by 5%. Combined, these salary reductions are expected to save the department approximately $1.5 million.
In addition, the university said the department has cut its operating expenses by 10%, a savings of approximately $2 million, for the upcoming year.
“We are in the midst of such a unique time, and I sincerely appreciate our staff and coaches taking this situation in stride and showcasing strong leadership,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “From revenue streams to competitions, a lot of unknowns remain ahead of us, and this reduction plan will allow us to focus on the needs of our programs and student-athletes. We remain confident that the return to normalcy is ahead of us and appreciate all that our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans and supporters have done to help us through this unprecedented period.”
