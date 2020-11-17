MANHATTAN, KS. (KCTV) --- Kansas State University on Tuesday announced that no fans will be allowed into men's and women's basketball games on campus through the end of November.
The university said the decision was made following the news it would cancel its commencement ceremonies that were going to be held inside Bramlage Coliseum.
"In concert with the University's decision to cancel graduation ceremonies, this was a prudent decision for us at this time," K-State AD Gene Taylor said.
While no fans will be allowed into games through November, the school did say they continue to plan for basketball games with 25 percent capacity.
The news will impact the Little Apple Classic men's basketball tournament, a men's basketball game against University of Kansas City and a women's game against Southern University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.