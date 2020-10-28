MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) – Kansas State University announced Wednesday they will allow 25% capacity for basketball games and all attendees over the age of 5 must wear masks or face shields the entire time.
K-State finalized their ticketing options for the 2020-21 men's basketball home season with a plan for 25% capacity inside Bramlage Coliseum with designated reserved seating in a socially distanced configuration, athletics officials said.
Current season ticket holders will have the option of purchasing reserved season tickets that will be designated by specific chairbacks or Cat Cushions in groups of twos and fours throughout sections 1-20 and 25-27, the university explained.
In accordance with their Ahearn Fund priority point order, officials say that 2019-20 season ticket holders will be able to select reserved seats through an online process, which has been utilized in previous seasons. Specific selection dates and times will be communicated directly to eligible season ticket holders at a later date.
All fans who wish to buy single-game tickets will have to wait until after the season-ticket selection process.
“Due to the unique circumstances of the season, a 25% discount off the full ticket price, including any Ahearn Fund seat donation, will be applied on 2020-21 season tickets. Packages start at $258,” a release said.
Student pass holders have received information via email on ticket opportunities, as well as an option to opt out of the 2020-21 season.
Along with other COVID-19 precautions, hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout Bramlage Coliseum.
For more information, head to the K-State Athletics website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.