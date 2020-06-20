MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas State football team just returned to campus and started voluntary workouts on June 15th and not even one week later they're already having to call it quits.
K-State Athletics announced Saturday they will be pausing all voluntary workouts for football after 14 student athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
The team can tentatively resume workouts in two weeks.
The 14 athletes who have tested positive are being treated according to guidelines set by health officials and are in self-isolation.
