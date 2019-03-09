MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV/AP) – The 18th-ranked Wildcats beat Oklahoma 68-53 on Saturday to match Texas Tech atop the league.
The Red Raiders are co-champions with Kansas State.
It’s the first time, Texas Tech can call itself champions of the Big 12.
The league tournament starts Wednesday in Kansas City.
Championship pursuit.#KStateMBB #PursuitOfBetter pic.twitter.com/Z2rQiMlUWw— K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 10, 2019
