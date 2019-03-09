Oklahoma Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State guard Kamau Stokes (3) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, March 9, 2019.

 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV/AP) – The 18th-ranked Wildcats beat Oklahoma 68-53 on Saturday to match Texas Tech atop the league.

The Red Raiders are co-champions with Kansas State.

It’s the first time, Texas Tech can call itself champions of the Big 12.

The league tournament starts Wednesday in Kansas City.

