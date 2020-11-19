WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- Wichita State announced today that the general public will not be allowed to attend basketball games inside the Charles Koch Arena through the end of the year.
This applies to both men's and women's basketball games until Dec. 31, 2020. The basketball season begins next week.
The decision comes following new restrictions that were put in place by the Sedgwick County Health Team, as well as the current COVID-19 positivity race in the Wichita area.
Wichita State said they hope this will "allow our community to flatten the curve and drastically reduce the positive rates we are currently experiencing."
"Our student-athletes will certainly miss the energy in the building from Shocker Fans but the safety of all involved must come first," they said.
"Any facility capacity changes that the county decides to make for the month of January and beyond will be communicated as soon as that decision has been determined," they noted.
