KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City T-Bones have officially been evicted from their stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, confirmed Monday the T-Bones were evicted.

Locks were changed and the gates were padlocked on Monday morning.

The eviction went into effect at midnight on Monday morning. Locks were changed at 6 a.m., according to the Unified Government.

Mike Taylor, a spokesperson for the UG, did not rule out a deal that will keep baseball at the park.

"We remain optimistic there may be a deal to have baseball out here," Taylor said.

The original eviction letter was sent on Aug. 16. The team was granted an extension on an original deadline of Sept. 13.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday the team released a statement on the matter, saying in part that the team was hoping to complete its sale this week, adding that they were "shocked by what appears to be this capricious action."

The Kansas City T-Bones are progressing toward a sale and are scheduled to complete the sale this week. The incoming owner has been in close negotiations and planning with the Unified Government, all for the sake of setting the table for continued American Association professional baseball in Wyandotte County.



The current and future owners have, in fact, satisfied a number of action steps to move toward closing and have communicated these with the UG. The parties have executed a Letter of Intent and Due Diligence is in-progress. As such, neither party can comment outside the confidentiality of the LOI. We are shocked by what appears to be this capricious action.

Just over 10 minutes after sending out their original response, the team sent an update that was identical except to remove the final sentence.