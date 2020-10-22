KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Starting Nov. 1, the Kansas City Roos are suspending their golf, cross country, and track and field programs for eight months.
All student athletes that are affected will retain their scholarships and have the ability to transfer if they want to.
The move comes as college athletic programs in the U.S. have lost significant revenue due to COVID-19.
"At UMKC, loss of auxiliary revenue – from ticket sales, concessions, and other sources – has had significant financial implications," the university said. "These suspensions will allow Athletics to reduce its overall operating costs in the short-term, through layoffs and furloughs."
“This is an unprecedented season in college athletics," said Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin. "Our commitment to comprehensive excellence has been tested in regards to our strategic priorities and goals for 2020-2021. While we regret having to take this short-term step, we are confident that the upward momentum we have established for Kansas City Athletics will continue.”
“With the continued support of our campus leadership and key stakeholders throughout Kansas City, we will compete at a high-level in the Summit League, and we hope to reestablish both our golf, track and field/cross country programs soon,” Martin added.
