KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City is eliminating their men’s tennis and women’s golf teams.
The announcement Tuesday will reduce the total number of athletic teams the university fields from 16 to 14 for the 2020-2021 school year.
UMKC will begin play in the Summit League in fall 2020 with 14 teams competing in both men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field, plus women’s volleyball, women’s softball, women’s tennis and men’s golf.
University and athletics officials said the change is being made to support the long-term goals of the department and the university.
“The overriding goal for Kansas City Athletics is comprehensive excellence, and this decision reflects our recognition that we have been spreading our attention and resources over too many programs to achieve excellence,” said Brandon E. Martin, director of athletics. “Kansas City Athletics is committed to providing all of our student-athletes with a high quality, equitable and competitive NCAA Division I experience.”
Martin went on to say in a written statement that:
“UMKC remains committed to Division I Athletics with the strategic goal of producing top ranked programs,” Martin said. “Concentrating our efforts on a reduced portfolio of programs gives our teams a better opportunity to succeed and build a larger following.”
“We honor and appreciate the efforts of student athletes, coaches and staff involved in women’s golf and men’s tennis over the years,” Martin said. “We are proud of the way they have represented UMKC and they will always be considered part of the Roo Nation and the Kansas City Athletics family.”
