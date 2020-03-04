KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The University of Missouri – Kansas City has canceled a scheduled men’s basketball game against Seattle University over concerns of the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
The Roos were scheduled to play Redhawks Saturday, and school officials said the decision to cancel the contest “was made with student-athlete health and welfare as the top consideration.”
"Kansas City Athletics is committed to the welfare and safety of our student-athletes," Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin said in a release. "Based on the current developments involving the coronavirus in Seattle, it is imperative for us to be proactive in regards to the safety of our student-athletes and men's basketball program."
The men’s team is still planning to travel to Utah Valley for a scheduled game on Thursday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the women’s team is still planning on hosting the squads from both Utah Valley and Seattle University at the Swinney Center on the UMKC campus this Saturday.
On Tuesday, officials Chicago State University announced that they were canceling men’s and women’s games against Utah Valley and Seattle this weekend due to coronavirus concerns.
In a statement obtained by the Associated Press, Chicago State athletic director Elliott Charles said that the move was made with the “health and well-being of the campus community in mind.”
“Chicago State athletics views our decision as a reaffirmation of our commitment to the well-being, health and safety of our student athletes," he said in the statement.
Both the men’s and women’s teams from all four schools are scheduled to be at the Western Athletic Conference tournament in Las Vegas next week.
WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd said he was disappointed that the two men's games would not be played in Seattle but respected the schools' decisions.
"While disappointed that the situation has evolved as it has, I fully respect the right of any member institution to determine what it believes to be in the best interest of its student-athletes," Hurd said in a statement. "From a conference standpoint, the necessary adjustments will be made according to NCAA policy in order to bracket the conference tournament scheduled for March 11-14 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas."
