DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Liam Robbins had a career-high 23 points as Drake beat UMKC 76-58 on Wednesday night.
Robbins hit 8 of 10 shots and had five blocks.
Anthony Murphy had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Drake (2-1). Garrett Sturtz added 11 points and seven rebounds and Roman Penn had eight rebounds and eight assists.
Jordan Giles had 15 points for the Roos (1-2). Javan White added 11 points and five steals and Brandon McKissic had 10 points.
Drake faces Simpson at home on Sunday. Kansas City faces Milwaukee on the road on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.