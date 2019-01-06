LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Udoka Azubuike will be out for the rest of the season due to an injury.
Sunday afternoon, Kansas Basketball tweeted a statement from Bill Self saying that Azubuike will have season ending surgery.
"Udoka [Azubuike] had an MRI done this morning and the MRI revealed he tore the same ligament in his right hand that he tore in his left hand his freshman season (Dec. 2016). This occurred in practice on Friday (Jan. 4) and although the initial x-rays did not reveal the extent of the injury, the MRI did and it will require season-ending surgery. The surgery date will be set early this week. The doctors expect a complete recovery and Udoka will be able to assume full basketball activities at some point this summer." - @KUHoops
According to KU Athletics, Azubuike played in nine games during his junior season. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.
