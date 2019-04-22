LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A big part of the University of Kansas basketball team is coming back to Lawrence next season after spending much of this year out with injury.

Coach Bill Self announced Monday that center Udoka Azubuike will be back for his senior season.

Azubuike averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in nine games before being knocked out with a season-ending injury to his wrist.

In a release, Self explained the Jayhawks were excited to have the 7-footer back while acknowledging it was not the original plan.

"We're all very excited about Udoka making the decision not to enter the (NBA) draft," Self said. "Unfortunately for him, injury is the reason as he still cannot participate what would be the NBA combine or workouts for the NBA teams. We really anticipated that this would be the year he would enter the draft but that was also based on him having an injury-free year."

The native of Delta, Nigeria topped everyone in Division I two years ago by shooting 77% from the floor and averaged 13 points and 7 boards per game.

He was named a candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and put on the preseason All Big 12 Honorable Mention list last season before his injury, leaving a lot of Kansas fans wondering how far the team would have gotten if he had not been hurt.

"Udoka knows that he still has some unfinished work left in college and at the University of Kansas and he has let us know that he is very excited about the potential for next year's team and the role in which he would have," Self said. "I am sad he got hurt but happy for our program because if things fall the way that we think they could potentially fall, this is a big piece to anchor what could be a real fun year next season."

Azubuike’s decision to stay came after two teammates declared for the draft in recent days. Junior forward Dedric Lawson announced he would be entering the draft earlier this month, and last Friday forward Silvio De Sousa said he would enter as well if he lost an appeal to the NCAA on a ruling that kept him off the floor last year and would do so again for the 2019-2020 campaign.