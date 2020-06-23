KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A new campaign is underway to help support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the 18th and Vine District.

Launched by writer Joe Posnanski of "The Athletic,” the campaign encourages people to “tip your cap” to honor the Negro Leagues in its centennial year.

Many of the museum's plans to celebrate that milestone have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, so people are being encouraged to make a donation to the museum and post a video of them tipping their cap to the Negro Leagues.

Legendary baseball announcer Bob Costas is one of the first to post a video, saying a stop at the museum “has to be on your bucket list, not just if you're a baseball fan but if you're someone who cares about the history of this country.”

Other sporting legends like Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield and tennis icon Billie Jean King have also offered support for the campaign.

For more information on the campaign, including information on how to donate, head to TippingYourCap.com.