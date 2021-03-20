INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KCTV) -- It will be at least another year before the Missouri Tigers win an NCAA Tournament game.
Looking for their first tournament game win in 11 years, the Tigers lost a back-and-forth 72-68 affair with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday evening.
Things started off well for the Tigers.
They led 14-7 after the game's opening five minutes, but OU responded with an 8-0 to take the lead.
Missouri took the lead at halftime by one point and the teams were close throughout the second half. The Sooners grabbed an eight-point lead, 69-61, with just about a minute left.
The Tigers rallied, closing the gap to within a possession inside the final 30 seconds, but the Sooners held on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.