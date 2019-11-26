COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – It looks like Friday will be it for the Missouri Tigers football campaign for the year.

The NCAA has upheld the postseason ban for Mizzou’s football, baseball and softball teams, as well as restrictions for the football program on recruiting.

The sanctions were announced in January of this year following an investigation into inappropriate actions by an academic tutor, who admitted in late 2016 she had "violated NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes."

Mizzou appealed the ban, saying the punishments were unjust and overblown, especially since the school self-reported the issue and assisted with the investigation.

In a statement from the university, Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Athletic Director Jim Sterk said they were “deeply disappointed and appalled by the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee's decision to shirk its responsibilities” by upholding the ban.

The school noted that “180 student-athletes who had nothing to do with the actions of one rogue part-time employee” will now pay the “steep price” of the ban and recruitment sanctions.

Sterk and Cartwright announced they would be holding a news conference Tuesday at the Sprint Center to address the decision.

Board of Curators chair Jon Sundvold called the decision more proof that the “NCAA enforcement system is broken.”

"Mizzou did the right thing,” he said. “This ruling tells every other school that it's better to hide the truth than to admit mistakes."

Head football coach Barry Odom, whose team will have its final regular season game Friday at Arkansas, noted how this is a terrible end for his graduating seniors.

"I hate the news for our program and for our seniors who have represented the University in a very positive way,” he said in the release. “This decision negatively impacts their short experience in life as college student-athletes who had nothing to do with this situation. It's a tough lesson to be dealt, but they will learn from this and motivationally use it later in life when hardship comes along."