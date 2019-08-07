COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The full schedule for the 2020 Mizzou football season was been released as the Southeastern Conference finalized their dates for league games.
The addition of four SEC home games this year will give Tiger fans seven games at Faurot Field, as well as five road trips.
2020 MIZZOU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
- Sept. 5 CENTRAL ARKANSAS
- Sept. 12 VANDERBILT
- Sept. 19 at South Carolina
- Sept. 26 EASTERN MICHIGAN
- Oct. 3 at Tennessee
- Oct. 10 at BYU
- Oct. 17 GEORGIA
- Oct. 24 KENTUCKY
- Nov. 7 at Mississippi State
- Nov. 14 at Florida
- Nov. 21 LOUISIANA
- Nov. 28 ARKANSAS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.