Mizzou opens 2020 season against Alabama at Faurot Field

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The Mizzou football team began training camp in Columbia on Monday, and they'll need to take advantage of any prep time they can get.
The SEC didn't do them any favors with their new 2020 schedule, replacing previous opponents Central Arkansas and Eastern Michigan with Alabama and LSU.
The new dates for the Tigers schedule dropped Monday night, and right out the gate, the Tigers welcome the Crimson Tide to Columbia on Sept. 26.
Nick Saban is 13-0 in season openers, and Mizzou has yet to beat Bama since joining the conference.
They'll travel to Tennessee, then Baton Rouge to take on the reigning national champions, LSU.
Moving to the second half, Mizzou gets Kentucky on Halloween, and then it's the Tigers' bye week, followed by Georgia, South Carolina and Arkansas with the regular season ending at Mississippi State.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked about his thoughts on a salty draw for the Tigers.
"Y'all are trying to get me in trouble. Look, it's all sour grapes now. They are going to reveal the schedule, and that's who we'll play. At this point, just put it on the schedule, and we'll rock and roll," he said.
Mizzou is expected to allow up to 25 percent fan capacity at home games.
