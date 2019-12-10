COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – It’s official – there is a new top Tiger running the football program in Columbia.
The University of Missouri officially named Eliah Drinkwitz as the new head football coach Tuesday morning.
In a release announcing the hire, the school called Drinkwitz “one of college football's top offensive minds” and outlined his success this season at Appalachian State, where he led the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship.
"I'm excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head football coach at Missouri. This is a special place with special people,” he said in the release. “I know this is the Show-Me State, and I'm fired up to show this state what our football program is going to be all about. My wife, Lindsey, and our four girls are excited to join the Columbia community and be a part of Mizzou."
"I can't wait for every Tiger to meet Eli, he's a special guy who has a magnetic personality that people will appreciate and enjoy,” Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said. “I'm thrilled to have him here at Mizzou leading our program, he's got passion, a plan and a vision that will take this program to great heights. We went on a search looking for the right coach at a crucial time, and we found him.”
This year marked Drinkwitz first season as a head coach at any level. Prior to that position, he served as an offensive coordinator for North Carolina State and as a coach for Boise State.
Drinkwitz inherits a Missouri football program who started the 2019 campaign on a 5-1 roll before a disastrous ending 1-5 slide. The team also lost an NCAA appeal that kept a post-season ban in place for this year, as well as scholarship and recruiting restrictions.
The 36-year-old graduated magna cum laude from Arkansas Tech, where he was also the student body president.
