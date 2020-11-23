COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri vs. Arkansas football game scheduled for Nov. 28th has been postponed.
“The Arkansas at Missouri football game of November 28 has been postponed due to combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements,” a release said.
Missouri will now play Vanderbilt at home on Saturday at noon ET on the SEC Network.
NEWS | The Arkansas at Missouri FB game of Nov. 28 has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing, resulting in rescheduling of games that include Vanderbilt at Missouri on Nov. 28 and the postponement of the Tenn. at Vanderbilt game. https://t.co/51ih8nl0OE— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 23, 2020
“The Vanderbilt at Missouri game is a rescheduling of a game postponed on October 17,” the release continued.
The SEC Network said the Tennessee at Vanderbilt game is postponed for the purpose of facilitating the rescheduling of the Vanderbilt at Missouri game. This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of its 10 games in the 2020 season.
"As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible."
The network went on to say the opportunity to reschedule the Arkansas at Missouri and Tennessee at Vanderbilt games will be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date.
For more information on SEC games, head to their website.
