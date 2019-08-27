KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Border War is coming back to Arrowhead, just not the one many Missouri fans may have been expecting.

The Tiger football program announced Tuesday that the team will play a SEC rivalry game against the University of Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadium beginning the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2020.

The regular season in 2020 will still see six games at Faurot Field, with non-conference matchups with Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan and Louisiana and SEC showdowns with Vanderbilt, Georgia and Kentucky.

Next season’s regular season finale will mark Mizzou’s first trip back to Kansas City since 2015, when it beat BYU 20-16.

Mizzou also went 4-1 during the five-year stretch when the Tigers faced the Kansas Jayhawks in the annual Border War game at Arrowhead.

"We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas," Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said in a release. "Kansas City has provided Mizzou Football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020."

“We continue to focus on bringing major events to Arrowhead, and an SEC rivalry matchup between Missouri and Arkansas certainly fits that bill,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We love playing host to the players, coaches, staff and fans of college football programs and celebrating some of the region’s best football in one of the game’s most iconic venues.”

The school said athletic department officials and staff with Arrowhead Stadium have discussed further opportunities for games in Kansas City for the 2021-2024 seasons.