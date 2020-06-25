COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the University of Missouri announced that five student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a tweet from Mizzou Athletics, four of the five who tested positive were asymptomatic.
This is out of a total of 308 student athletes who were tested since June 8.
The announcement comes after K-State announced on June 20 that they were pausing voluntary workouts after 14 of their student athletes tested positive.
On that same day, KU had said that one of their student athletes had tested positive for the virus out of 86 tested and was asymptomatic. One other tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies alone, but did not remember having the virus before.
