FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin speaks during the SEC men's NCAA college basketball media day in Birmingham, Ala. There is no five-star prospect for Missouri to hang its hopes on this season, nor is there a hot-shot brother of a five-star prospect who himself brought the Tigers big expectations. Instead, Martin might have his most complete and compelling team since arriving in Columbia, one that figures to improve significantly on its 5-13 record in the SEC last season.